On Her Modern Relationship With Husband Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia Says, "He Completes Me 100 Percent"

Neha Dhupia is known to speak her mind — be it when breaking stereotypes or just talking about her love life with husband, actor Angad Bedi. During a recent interview shared on Bollywood Bubble, the actress spilled the secrets of her equation with Angad. She revealed that on days when she feels low, it is Angad who steps in and vice-versa. Neha said, “He is very supportive. I feel like if you find marriage in friendship, and if you find friendship in marriage, you are already on a great wicket. For us, I feel like a lot of the stuff is unsaid, unspoken, and it is not like there are questions asked if you are feeling low; then who needs to fill in and who is going to do this and I am not going to do this or when you are going to work, who is going to fill in.”

Neha Dhupia added, “So, it is just literally we are like that, and then if he has off days or he has on days when it comes to work or he is going through his own issues, at that point, I fill in, and for me, he completes me 100 percent".

Shedding light on the concept of modern nuclear relationships, Neha Dhupia said, “It is very different when you are living in a different setting, in different homes and the support of your husband whether it is postpartum, whether it is PMS all these things they need to be sensitised towards it.”

On Halloween, the couple channelled their inner “Punjabis” and posted a hilarious video on Instagram. In the clip, the pair and their children were all dressed up as Diljit Dosanjh. They called the acclaimed Punjabi singer-actor "Saada Avenger". Angad and Neha even grooved to the beats of Diljit's popular song Vibe.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got married in 2018 and are parents to their two kids, Mehr and Guriq.

