Sonakshi Sinha On Zaheer Iqbal's Dreamy Proposal: "He Proposed Under The Northern Lights"

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal share a bond like no other and that's no secret anymore. The couple got married earlier this year, and have travelled to multiple "honeymoons" since then and all there is for each other after all this time is just a lot more love. In a candid conversation with Brides Today, the couple revealed more details about their love story, proposal and the evolution of their relationship. When the couple was asked who was the more romantic one, Sonakshi Sinha was quick to respond. She said, "He's the more romantic and filmy one! He'll pull out the dialogues and songs at the right moment, and make grand gestures. He proposed to me under the Northern Lights. It was the sweetest thing ever and one of the best moments we've had. I was clueless about his plans to propose during that trip. But he just went for it."

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha Said That Husband Zaheer Iqbal Had All "The Qualities" She Wanted In Her Man

7 years later, the couple have a lot to unpack from their not-so-secret secret relationship to reveal to the world. Sonakshi and Zaheer told the publication that it's a good feeling to be able to share every possible detail with their fans from the past and present. "We have such amazing memories together. I want to share them with everyone. It's lovely because you wouldn't usually sit and skim through such photos. You'd come across a photo from 10 years ago out of the blue and try to remember the moment because those memories aren't fresh. But with us, it's been perhaps 3 to 4 years. So it's been great reliving everything," said Sonakshi.

After all these years and starting off as friends, Zaheer continues to remain smitten even though Sonakshi fell for him first, she reveals. Zaheer said, "I love her. Yes, our connection was evident from the day we met. It was our love for travel, more than anything, and that we are both really simple people. In spite of coming from privileged backgrounds, we share the same core beliefs and want the same thing in life-happiness. We're not superficial people. She's very relatable. I used to frequently say how she seems so real. When you see everyone else's Instagram posts, there are times they seem fake. But not hers. So I always had this crush on her even before I met her. And then we met, and I fell in love."

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal grow closer to each other every day - as friends, partners and soulmates.

Also Read: Like Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal In Florence, Visit The Da Vinci Genius Museum And These 4 Other Tourist Spots