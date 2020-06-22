This Video Of Little Mehr Adorably 'Beating Up' Dad Angad Bedi Is The Best Thing You'll See Today

Neha Dhupia shared this photo. (Image courtesy: nehadhupia )

Seen Neha Dhupia's latest entry on Instagram? It is beyond adorable. The actress, on Monday, shared a really cute video of her little "strong girl" Mehr "beating up" dad Angad Bedi (obviously, in a playful way) on social media and made her fans go aww. In the clip, the little munchkin can be seen sitting on Angad Bedi's back and pulling his T-shirt. Going by the video, it appears that she is trying to wake him up. Sharing the clip, Neha called her daughter "a strong girl" in the caption and wrote: "#mondaymood... beating daddy up! My strong girl." The actress' fans flooded her post with comments such as "cute" and "beautiful."

On Father's Day, Neha Dhupia shared a beautiful picture of husband Angad and Mehr and wrote: "Her happy place ... in her daddy's arms... happy Father's day, Mehr ke papa ... we love you so much." In the picture, Angad can be seen holding Mehr in his arms.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got married in May, 2018. They welcomed Mehr in November last year.

Neha Dhupia was last seen in Priyanka Banerjee's short film Devi, in which she co-starred with Kajol, Shruti Haasan, Neena Kulkarni and Shivani Raghuvanshi. The actress is known for her performances in films such as Singh Is Kinng, Tumhari Sulu, Hindi Medium and Lust Stories. Angad Bedi, on the other hand, will next be seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, in which he will star alongside Janhvi Kapoor. He was last seen in web-series The Verdict - State Vs Nanavati.