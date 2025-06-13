Vikrant Massey Clarifies His Relation With The Co-Pilot Who Died In Air India Plane Crash: "Not My Cousin"

Hours after the tragic Air India plane crash, Vikrant Massey shared a post on his Instagram Stories, revealing that the first operating officer Clive Kunder was his "uncle" Clifford Kunder's son. As media portals reported the officer as Vikrant's "cousin", the 12th Fail actor put up another post, clarifying the speculation. "The Kunder's are our family friends," wrote Vikrant Massey.

What's Happening

Vikrant Massey shared a post condoling the deaths of 241 people who were on the ill-fated Air India plane.

He mentioned Clive Kunder as his "Uncle's son" in his post.

After media portals reported the officer as Vikrant's cousin, the actor shared a new post on his Instagram.

He wrote, "Dear friends in the media and elsewhere, the unfortunately deceased Mr Clive Kunder was NOT my cousin. The Kunder's are our family friends. Request no more speculations and let the family and loved ones grieve in peace.

In his first post Vikrant wrote, "My heart breaks for the families and loved ones of the ones who lost their lives in the unimaginably tragic air crash in Ahmedabad today.

"It pains even more to know that my uncle, Clifford Kunder lost his son, Clive Kunder who was the first officer operating on that fateful night."

About The Plane Crash

An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner carrying 242 people crashed immediately after take-off from Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon, in one of the worst ever aviation tragedies in India. There were 230 passengers, 10 crew members and two pilots on the flight that was headed to London.

One person -- the passenger of seat No. 11A -- survived the crash, officials said.

In a post on X at 12.41 am on Friday, Air India confirmed 241 people had died. "Air India confirms that flight AI171, operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick on 12 June 2025, was involved in an accident. The 12-year-old Boeing 787-8 aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew. The aircraft crashed shortly after take-off. We regret to inform that, of the 242 aboard, there are 241 confirmed fatalities. The sole survivor is being treated in a hospital. The passengers comprised 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, 7 Portuguese nationals and 1 Canadian national. The survivor is a British national of Indian origin," the airline said.

In A Nutshell

Hours after his first post of referring to the officer as his "uncle's son," Vikrant Massey clarified that Clive Kunder was his family friend.