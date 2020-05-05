Angad Bedi And Daughter Mehr Are Adorable Together. See Inside

Angad Bedi shared this photo. (courtesy angadbedi)

Highlights Angad Bedi shared a picture of his and Mehr's feet

"Walk beside me, Daddy," wrote Angad

"Mama loves you so much," commented Neha Dhupia

Angad Bedi just dropped the cutest snippet of his father-daughter time with baby Mehr on his Instagram profile. Angad, who keeps sharing adorable pictures with one-and-half-year-old Mehr, shared another snippet and it is making his Instafam go 'aww.' The Pink actor shared a picture of his and Mehr's feet and wrote, "Walk beside me, Daddy." In the picture, Angad can be seen placing his foot beside Mehr's baby foot on the floor. Within minutes of posting, the super cute sneak peek of their father-daughter time was flooded with comments from Angad's friends and fans. Neha Dhupia dropped the most adorable comment on his picture. She wrote, "My Mehrunissa. Mama loves u so much." Take a look at Angad's post here:

Angad and Neha are spending a lot of quality time with Mehr. On Monday, Neha shared a glimpse of her painting session with baby Mehr and it has our heart. In the picture, Neha and Mehr were seen covered with colours as Neha kissed Mehr. "Piece of (he)-art," wrote Neha. Take a look:

Neha got married to Angad in May, 2018. They welcomed their daughter Mehr in November, 2018.

On the work front, Neha was last seen in Priyanka Banerjee's short film Devi where she shared screen space with Kajol, Shruti Haasan and Neena Kulkarni among others. On the other hand, Angad Bedi was last seen in The Zoya Factor where he shared screen space with Dulquer Salmaan and Sonam Kapoor. He will next be seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl co-starring Janhvi Kapoor.