Neha Dhupia's Pic With Her 'Piece Of (He)-Art' Mehr Is Just Too Cute

Neha Dhupia just drove our lockdown blues away. The 39-year-old actress just dropped a super adorable picture featuring her daughter Mehr on her Instagram profile and it is making her Instafam swoon. In the picture, Neha can be seen hugging and kissing Mehr while the mother-daughter duo is covered in colours. Seems like, the picture is a snippet of one of their art sessions. A pint-sized Mehr can be seen covered in yellow colours while her face is hidden. Mama Neha Dhupia can be seen embracing her. Aww. Sharing the picture, Neha wrote an equally adorable caption: "Piece of (he)-art." She also added a heart emoticon with the caption. Take a look:

Within minutes of posting, Neha's picture was flooded with comments from her friends and fans. Reacting to the picture, Tahira Kashyap wrote, "Hahahh so cute. What fun," while Dia Mirza dropped love and heart-eyed emoticons.

Neha Dhupia, who is currently at home with husband Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr, keeps sharing snippets of her home diaries on her Instagram profile. A few days back, Neha shared a glimpse of making a "memory book" with Mehr. In the video, Neha and Mehr were seen painting and making a craft book together. "We've been doing some fun things together, but making this memory book has been an absolute delight. I know there'll be many more craft masterpieces from her, but this is one of her first and with it, will remain a million sweet memories," read an excerpt of Neha's post. Take a look:

One-and-half-year-old Mehr also has her art sessions with dad Angad Bedi. Earlier, Angad had shared a super adorable set of pictures where the father-daughter duo was seen covered with colours. "Painting class with baby Mehr! Thank you Neha Dhupia the Mrs for setting it up," wrote Agad. Take a look:

Neha Dhupia got married to Angad Bedi in May, 2018. They welcomed their daughter Mehr in November, 2018.

On the work front, Neha was last seen in Priyanka Banerjee's short film Devi where she shared screen space with Kajol, Shruti Haasan and Neena Kulkarni. On the other hand, Angad Bedi was last seen in The Zoya Factor where he shared screen space with Dulquer Salmaan and Sonam Kapoor. He will next be seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl co-starring Janhvi Kapoor.