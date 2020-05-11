Neha Dhupia Has Five Boyfriends In One Angad Bedi. Because, It's Her Choice

Neha Dhupia with Angad Bedi (courtesy nehadhupia)

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi celebrated their second wedding anniversary on May 10, which was also Mother's Day. Neha shared a rather interesting note for an anniversary post. The actress, who was trolled on the Internet for her "It's her choice" comment on Roadies, reiterated the point she tried to make with her controversial statement on the show in her anniversary post. "Happy anniversary my love. To two years of togetherness. Angad is like 1. The love of my life, 2. a support system, 3. a great father, 4. my best friend and 5. the most annoying roommate ever. It's like I have five boyfriends in one... it's my choice," wrote Neha and added this hashtag: "#thosewhoknowknow."

In March, Neha was accused of "fake feminism" after she rebuked a contestant who claimed he slapped his girlfriend for allegedly cheating on him with five other men. Neha, who schooled the contestant for his behaviour, had said: "Yeh jo tu bol raha hai na ki ek nahi paanch ladko ke saath gayi thi... sun meri baat - it's her choice (You're saying she was with five men... listen to me... it's her choice)." This prompted Twitter to dig out Neha's calm reaction when a female contestant had previously said she slapped four men.

Soon after the controversy, Neha released a lengthy statement on social media, saying: ""Cheating is not something I stand for, and it is unfortunate that I have been misrepresented for the same. But what I do stand for is women's safety. I stand by the fact that NO MATTER WHAT... physical abuse or assault is not acceptable."

Following Neha's post, Angad also shared an album of Neha's photos and wrote: "Sun meri baat...Here are my 5 girlfriends! Ukhaad lo jo ukhaadna hai."

Neha and Angad are parents to a baby daughter named Mehr. The couple had a hush-hush wedding at a Delhi Gurudwara in 2018. They later revealed the rushed nature of their wedding was due to Neha's pregnancy, which was kept under wraps for a few months.