Angad Bedi Shuts Down Trolls With His '5 Girlfriends' Post, Featuring Usual Suspect Neha Dhupia

Angad Bedi's latest Instagram post is setting husband goals in all sorts of ways. Just a few days after his wife and actress Neha Dhupia was trolled on social media for rebuking a contestant on the TV reality show Roadies Revolution, Angad shared a cheeky post, backing his wife. Angad, on Monday, shared multiple pictures with Neha on his Instagram profile and he wrote: "Sun meri baat...Here are my 5 girlfriends! Ukhaad lo jo ukhaadna hai." For the uninitiated, Angad's post was a modified version of what Neha said while schooling a contestant, who was bragging about slapping his girlfriend for alleged infidelity."Yeh jo tu bol raha hai na ki ek nahi paanch ladko ke saath gayi thi... Sun meri baat - it's her choice (You're saying she was with five men... listen to me... it's her choice). Maybe the problem lies with you. Nobody gives you the f***ing right to slap," Neha said during the show.

Neha Dhupia reacted to her husband Angad Bedi's post with multiple heart emojis and she wrote: "My man." Check out Angad Bedi's post here:

Neha Dhupia, who was called a "fake feminist" by a section of the Internet for schooling a contestant for slapping his girlfriend, released a strongly-worded statement on social media, in which she wrote: "Roadies is a show that I have been part of for five years and enjoyed every bit of it. It takes me all over India and gives me the opportunity to team up with absolute rock stars from all parts of the country. What I do not like or accept is what's happening for more than two weeks now! Recently during one of the episodes that aired, I took a stand against violence." The actress signed off her post, saying, "Cheating is not something I stand for, and it is unfortunate that I have been misrepresented for the same. But what I do stand for is women's safety. I stand by the fact that no matter what ... Physical abuse or assault is not acceptable."

Neha Dhupia, who has never shied away from voicing her opinions freely, got a big cheer from the members of the film fraternity, including Ayushmann Khurrana, Karan Johar, Rannvijay Singha, and Taapsee Pannu, who recently starred in the film Thappad.

On the work front, Neha Dhupia was last seen in the short film Devi, alongside Kajol and Shruti Haasan. She currently features as one of the gang leaders in Roadies Revolution.

Angad Bedi was last seen in the 2019 movie The Zoya Factor, where he shared screen space with Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan. The F.A.L.T.U actor will be next seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl which stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role.