Angad Bedi Was Missing His 'Pillar Of Strength' Neha Dhupia. So, Here's What He Did

A day after the release of Neha Dhupia's short film Devi, her actor-husband Angad Bedi gave us a glimpse of his "Devi Mrs Bedi." The actor, on Tuesday, shared a video on his Instagram profile, where he can be seen speaking to the camera while Neha Dhupia can be seen carrying him in the wheelchair. Neha, in the video, says, "Focus on your leg" to Angad. Sharing the video, Angad wrote, "My 'Devi' Mrs Bedi taking me for my hospital visit. Such a pillar of strength she has been. Blessed to have you by my side. Watch her short film, it's out now. Somehow I miss you more when you are away, Neha Dhupia."

Neha Dhupia is busy with the shoot of the TV reality show Roadies: Revolution in Rishikesh (going by her Instagram stories). Reacting to Angad Bedi's video, she wrote, "Missing someone and not being able to do anything about it generally makes people moody, easily annoyed and/or emotionally frustrated. Just read, Angad Bedi, it's all your fault."

Angad got injured last month while shooting for his upcoming web-series MumBhai and had to undergo a knee surgery. Since then, he has been actively posting videos on Instagram. Earlier he shared a video and wrote, "That's me minutes before going in for a knee surgery. I think my nerves got me talking too much. Captured by my wifey ( also please note she has no clue which knee is injured) but I still love her too much."

On the work front, Angad Bedi was last seen in the 2019 movie The Zoya Factor, where he shared screen space with Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan. The F.A.L.T.U actor will be next seen in the biopic Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl which stars Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role. The film is slated to release on March 13.