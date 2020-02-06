Neha Dhupia Begins Angad Bedi's Birthday Celebrations With A Kiss. See Pic

Highlights
- "Happy birthday to the love of my life," wrote Neha
- Angad Bedi celebrates his 37th birthday on Thursday
- Neha and Angad got married in 2018
Happy birthday, Angad Bedi. The actor's 37th birthday celebrations began with an adorable birthday greeting from wife Neha Dhupia. On her Instagram, Neha sent "the love of her life" Angad a birthday wish, sealed with a kiss. "Happy birthday to the love of my life... how is it even possible to love you more and more each day! But I do, I really do!" Neha captioned the photo, in which she can be seen planting a kiss on Angad Bedi's cheek. Adding an ROFL touch to her post (because why not?), Neha added: "Here's wishing that I wake up to your kisses every day and you wake up to mine, except when you have an early call time."
Here's what Neha Dhupia posted on Angad Bedi's birthday.
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's love story will be remembered for a long time. The couple got married in a sudden and hush hush wedding in May 2018. Later, they revealed they rushed with the wedding as Neha was pregnant. They are parents to one-year-old daughter Mehr, who was born in November 2018.
In a post for Humans Of Bombay last year, Neha poured her heart out and shared that her love story with Angad Bedi began as friends and that Karan Johar was majorly instrumental in bringing them together. "Finally, at a party, Karan Johar took us aside and screamed, 'Can you not see this?! Are you blind?' You should've seen the look on Angad's face. He had 'I told you so!' tattooed on his forehead."
"He tells me that he 1st saw me at the gym when I was 20 & told his friends, 'I'm going to get to know her 1 day.' When we moved to Bombay, we met at a mutual friend's party-it was just us standing in the balcony. I saw a different side of him-beyond the jokes & wit, there was a sensitive man. We were both away from home in Mumbai, so I always relied on him for support. He lived a bachelor life & the 1 place he could always get home food was mine. We became close friends-there was no facade & no attempt to impress one another. Well, no attempts on my part! In fact, he was the 1st call after a major heartbreak & he talked me through it-I'm sure there was a hidden motive! He wasn't low key about his feelings for me. I was shooting in Punjab & told him about a role for him. He didn't ask for any details. He only cared about spending time with me & flew down immediately. After that shoot, he showed up at my parents' doorstep & asked for my hand in marriage....I had no idea about it! This was when I was dating someone else! When Angad met my boyfriend, he was nice to him, but wasn't subtle about his love for me! Finally, at a party, Karan Johar took us aside & screamed, 'Can you not see this?! Are you blind?' You should've seen the look on Angad's face. He had 'I told you so!' tattooed on his forehead. When we finally decided to get married, he didn't go down on one knee & propose. He told me I'd already wasted 4 years & declared 'Chalo Dilli!' to meet his parents. Then he said, 'Before you change your mind, pick an outfit because we're getting married in 2 days!' Earlier, I loved the set life. I wouldn't give it up for anything. But now I look forward to coming home to him. I couldn't imagine myself as someone who runs to the door, but when it's time for him to come home, guess what I do? He's currently shooting both day & night. When he comes back at 7 am, he makes me breakfast & then goes to sleep. We're still figuring it all out & don't expect to have it all together. Everytime we've planned our lives, they've fallen apart-so we're sticking to the unplanned! The wedding, the baby, the parenting..we're winging it all!" #HoBLoveStories
On the work front, Angad Bedi was last seen in The Zoya Factor. Next up, he has Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor.