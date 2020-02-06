Neha Dhupia Begins Angad Bedi's Birthday Celebrations With A Kiss. See Pic

To Angad Bedi, from Neha Dhupia (courtesy nehadhupia )

Happy birthday, Angad Bedi. The actor's 37th birthday celebrations began with an adorable birthday greeting from wife Neha Dhupia. On her Instagram, Neha sent "the love of her life" Angad a birthday wish, sealed with a kiss. "Happy birthday to the love of my life... how is it even possible to love you more and more each day! But I do, I really do!" Neha captioned the photo, in which she can be seen planting a kiss on Angad Bedi's cheek. Adding an ROFL touch to her post (because why not?), Neha added: "Here's wishing that I wake up to your kisses every day and you wake up to mine, except when you have an early call time."

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's love story will be remembered for a long time. The couple got married in a sudden and hush hush wedding in May 2018. Later, they revealed they rushed with the wedding as Neha was pregnant. They are parents to one-year-old daughter Mehr, who was born in November 2018.

In a post for Humans Of Bombay last year, Neha poured her heart out and shared that her love story with Angad Bedi began as friends and that Karan Johar was majorly instrumental in bringing them together. "Finally, at a party, Karan Johar took us aside and screamed, 'Can you not see this?! Are you blind?' You should've seen the look on Angad's face. He had 'I told you so!' tattooed on his forehead."

On the work front, Angad Bedi was last seen in The Zoya Factor. Next up, he has Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor.