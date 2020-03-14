Neha Dhupia, Trolled For Rebuking Roadies Contestant Who Slapped Girlfriend, Stands By What She Said: 'Abuse Not Acceptable'

Neha Dhupia from the sets of Roadies (courtesy nehadhupia)

Neha Dhupia, who was attacked on social media for rebuking a contestant on Roadies Revolution during an audition, released a lengthy statement saying she "stands by" her move. The 39-year-old actress had schooled the contestant for bragging about slapping his girlfriend for alleged infidelity, saying: "It's her choice." In her statement, Neha said what she meant has been "misrepresented" and that it is rather "unfortunate". Neha revealed she decided to break silence on the matter after being "subjected to weeks of vitriol". Neha added that she decided to speak out after her family members were directed with "abuses and harassment" on social media. "My daughter's page is nothing less than a barrage of abuses and this is not acceptable to me," she wrote.

Neha began her statement by clearing out that she took a "stand against violence" and that she is least apologetic about it: "Roadies is a show that I have been part of for five years and enjoyed every bit of it. It takes me all over India and gives me the opportunity to team up with absolute rock stars from all parts of the country. What I do not like or accept is what's happening for more than two weeks now! Recently during one of the episodes that aired, I took a stand against violence.

Neha was criticised on social media for appearing to advocate for cheating but "Cheating is not something I stand for, and it is unfortunate that I have been misrepresented for the same. But what I do stand for is women's safety," she wrote in her post. "I stand by the fact that NO MATTER WHAT... physical abuse or assault is not acceptable," added Neha.

Neha rounded off her post with these words: "I urge people, whether man or woman, to educate themselves about domestic violence... If you're a victim of abuse, please stand up for yourself. You are not alone."

Earlier, a clip of Neha Dhupia's yelling at the contestant who hit his girlfriend went crazy viral. This is what she said: "Yeh jo tu bol raha hai na ki ek nahi paanch ladko ke saath gayi thi... sun meri baat - it's her choice (You're saying she was with five men... listen to me... it's her choice). Maybe the problem lies with you. Nobody gives you the f***ing right to slap."

Neha Dhupia is part of Roadies Revolution along with Raftaar, Rannvijay Singha, Prince Narula and Nikhil Chinappa, who hosts the show. Neha Dhupia's daughter with Angad Bedi will turn two this year.