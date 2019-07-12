Young Kunal Kemmu's 'Hakuna Matata' Pic Is Cute, Cuter, Cutest

That's younger Kunal Kemmu (courtesy khemster2)

If you are having a bad day, try this Kunal Kemmu post for some smile therapy. Kunal Kemmu set the throwback mood just right on his Instagram as he dug out an old photo of his happy and much younger self. Sharing a photo from what appears to be his early teens, Kunal Kemmu borrowed a much popular phrase from The Lion King to caption his post: "Hakuna Matata... it means no worries." In the photo, the younger version of Kunal Kemmu can be seen chilling by a window with an ear-to-ear smile on his face and with lit up eyes, that do all the talking. We bet Kunal Kemmu's throwback post will put a smile on your face.

Take a look here:

Kunal Kemmu's 'Hakuna Matata' post comes just days ahead of the live action version of The Lion King's release on July 19. The voice-over cast for the Hindi version of the film includes Shah Rukh Khan as Mufasa and his son Aryan as Simba. PS - 'Hakuna Matata' is a Swahili phrase, which translates into English as "no worries". The phrase was made popular since Disney's 1994 release The Lion King in which, it was the life mantra followed by meerkat Timon and warthog Pumbaa, who eventually became Simba's best friends after he fled Pride Rock.

Kunal Kemmu made his acting debut as a child artiste in 1993 film Sir. His best known roles as a child artiste includes films such as Raja Hindustani and Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, both starring Aamir Khan in lead roles.

In his teens, Kunal Kemmu also featured in films such as Dushman, Tamanna, Bhai and Zakhm.

Kunal Kemmu married Saif Ali Khan's actress sister Soha Ali Khan in 2015 and the couple are parents to a daughter named Inaaya. Kunal Kemmu was last seen in the Karan Johar-produced Kalank.

