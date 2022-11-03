You Cannot Blame Sanjana Sanghi For 'Living In The Moment'

Sanjana Sanghi shared this picture. (courtesy: sanjanasanghi96)

Sanjana Sanghi is a little late, but don't blame her as she was "living in the moment" and forget to post the pictures. The Dil Bechara actress has treated her Insta family to stunning pictures of herself from Taapsee Pannu's Diwali party. In the images, she is happily posing for the cameras in a multi-coloured ethnic ensemble and accessorising her look with statement earrings. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Can't blame a girl for living in the moment & forgetting to post." She added, "This one's on Taapsee Pannu for throwing the funniest Diwali party"

Soon after Sanjana shared the post, her fans flooded the comment section, "Wow nice your looking so beautiful mam ," while another wrote, "Gorgeous..!!!"

Here have a look:

On Diwali, Sanjana Sanghi shared pictures on her Instagram handle, looking gorgeous in a green lehenga and choli paired with a red dupatta. She accessorised her look with statement earrings and styled her hair into a neat bun. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Uff, Diwali!!"

Here have a look:



Sanjana Sanghi made her Bollywood debut as a child artist with Ranbir Kapoor's Rockstar. She later appeared in Baar Baar Dekho, Hindi Medium and Fukrey. However, she rose to fame after she featured as a lead actress in Dil Bechara, co-starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Last, she was seen in Rashtra Kavach Om, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Jackie Shroff and others. Next, she will be seen in Dhak Dhak, co-starring Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah and Fatima Sana Sheikh.