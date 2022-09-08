Inside Sanjana Sanghi's Thailand Vacation. See Pics

Sanjana Sanghi shared this image. (courtesy: sanjanasanghi96)

Sanjana Sanghi, who recently celebrated her birthday on September 2, is currently holidaying in Thailand. On Thursday, the actor shared a set of pictures of herself from her vacation and wrote, "The sun & the ocean seem to have become an annual birthday tradition now & nobody's complaining" with a white heart, a palm tree, a sun and a water wave emoji. In the pictures, the actor can be seen wearing floral printed beach wear, accessorised with a hat. Sanjana's post was flooded with many hearts and fire emojis in the comments section.

Check out her post here:

A few days ago, the actor shared a post, marking her birthday celebrations. Her caption read, "With this birthday, I step into my next phase feeling calmer, energised, positive & invigorated than ever before. Many more films to make, many more parts of the world for education to trickle into, many more adventures to go on and memories to create. To the best friends, family, team, colleagues and fans in the whole world. You spoil a girl silly. I'm grateful for you all beyond words."

See post:

Sanjana Sanghi made her acting debut as a child artist in Ranbir Kapoor's 2011 film Rockstar. The actor was also seen in supporting roles in films like Baar Baar Dekho starring Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif, Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns. Her first Bollywood film as the main lead was Dil Bechara, also starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor was last seen in Aditya Roy Kapur's Rashtra Kavach Om, which released in July.

Sanjana will be next seen in filmmaker Tarun Dudeja's film Dhak Dhak, also starring Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles.