Diwali 2022: Taapsee Pannu, Genelia-Riteish, Rakul Preet Singh And Other Stars Lit Up This Party

As Diwali is around the corner, Bollywood celebs are busy attending parties. On Thursday, several celebs, including Taapsee Pannu, Genelia D'Souza with Riteish Deshmukh, Rakul Preet Singh, Shriya Saran with her husband Andrei Koscheev, Gurfateh Pirzada with his sister Mehreen Pirzada, Pratik Gandhi with his wife Bhamini Oza were snapped at a Diwali bash in Mumbai. For the party, Taapsee Pannu opted for a white ensemble and paired it with high heels. Shriya Saran, on the other hand, looked stunning in a yellow lehenga with a plunging neckline. Shriya's husband looked pretty in a traditional outfit.

Genelia D'Souza opted for a vibrant pink saree while Riteish complimented her in a black ensemble. Rakul Preet Singh was also snapped at the party with her boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani. She looked pretty in a lehenga while Jackky opted for a red kurta.

In another part of the city, Bollywood celebs are attending ace designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash.