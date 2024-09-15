ICYDK: Deepika Padukone's Pregnancy Journey Included 9 Months Of Prenatal Yoga

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are making headlines following the birth of their first child. The celebrity couple welcomed a baby girl on September 8. Now, the actress' yoga instructor, Anushka, has shared a special post on Instagram for the new mom. She posted two selfies with Deepika, who is seen proudly showcasing her baby bump. Oh, and her pregnancy glow is hard to ignore. In her caption, Anushka spoke about the star's prenatal yoga journey. She wrote, “A beautiful 9-months of prenatal-yoga with Deepika Padukone and this journey with you has been nothing short of beautiful. Guiding you through every breath, stretch, and asana as you prepared for this special chapter has been an incredible honor.”

“Your commitment, positivity and trust in the process have truly shone through, and I'm so proud to have been a part of this journey. DP Today, my heart is full as I celebrate you and your beautiful healthy, happy baby. Here's to new beginnings, endless love, and the magic of motherhood! Blessed to be a part of this transformative experience,” Anushka added.

A few days ago, Shah Rukh Khan made a special visit to HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai to meet Deepika Padukone's newborn. A video circulating online shows SRK's Rolls Royce arriving at the hospital where Deepika gave birth. The actress made her Bollywood debut in Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Since then, they have appeared together in several films, including Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Pathaan, and Jawan.

Here's the video shared by a paparazzi page:

Did you know Ranveer Singh had manifested having a daughter? Last year, he shared his desire to become a proud father and expressed his wish to have a baby girl. He said, "Jaisa ki aap log jante hai meri shaadi ho gai hai aur ab 2-3 saal me bacche bhi honge. Bhaisaab, aapki bhabhi itni cute baby thi na. Main to roz uski baby photos dekhta hoon, kehta hoon ek aisi de de mujhe bus meri life set ho jaaye (As you all know, I am married and we might have children in the next two or three years. Your sister-in-law (Deepika) was such an adorable baby. I look at her baby photos every day and tell her, 'Give me a baby like this, and my life will be set.'”], during his appearance on the TV show The Big Picture.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married in 2018 in Italy.