Yodha Box Office Collection Day 8: Sidharth Malhotra's Film Witnesses A Dip

The box office numbers for Yodha are gradually declining. On day 8, the action thriller film amassed ₹1 crore, according to a Sacnilk report. So far, the film, jointly directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre, has collected ₹26.25 crore at the domestic box office. Yodha tells the story of a special task force officer Arun Katyal (played by Sidharth Malhotra) and his fight to protect the country from terrorists. However, he is later suspended from the service after being labelled as a "traitor." The movie, which was released on March 15, also features Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna.

On Wednesday, Raashii Khanna, who played the role of Priyamvada Katyal in Yodha, shared a special note on Instagram to thank her fans. The star shared a carousel of photos from various scenes of Yodha. In her caption, Raashii wrote, “Priyamvada Katyal. Your messages and your love have truly warmed my heart. Thank you for embracing this character and for letting me be a part of your cinematic experience. On a mission to bring you the roles that inspire and delight.! Your's truly, Lady Yodha.”

Take a look at Raashii Khanna's post below:

For his NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, “In Yodha, passenger planes are mere playthings in the hands of commandos and terrorists. They can access the cargo hold from the cabin at will, which, as anybody who knows about planes will tell you, is simply not possible.”

He continued, “Much of the action in Yodha, directed by Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, unfolds in the passenger cabin of an aircraft and in the spaces under it. The film eventually winds up in an Islamabad building called Jinnah Hall where peace talks are underway between the premiers of India and Pakistan. No prizes for guessing, a terror plot is afoot alongside to scuttle the negotiations because war, the antagonist thunders, is a business.”

Yodha has been collectively produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Amazon Prime Video and Mentor Disciple Entertainment.