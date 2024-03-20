'Lady Yodha' Raashii Khanna's Thank You Note For Fans: 'Your Love Has Truly Warmed My Heart'

Raashii Khanna shared this image.(courtesy: raashiikhanna)

Raashii Khanna AKA "lady Yodha", who has been basking in the success of her film Yodha featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani, wrote a thank you note on Wednesday for her fans for showering her with love and appreciation. Sharing some stills from the film, the Farzi star wrote, "Priyamvada Katyal. Your messages and your love have truly warmed my heart. Thank you for embracing this character and for letting me be a part of your cinematic experience. On a mission to bring you the roles that inspire and delight.! Your's truly, Lady Yodha." Take a look at the post below:

Yodha crossed the ₹20 crore mark at the box office on its first Tuesday. On day 5, the film, jointly directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre, collected ₹2.30 crore, according to a Sacnilk report. So far, the film has minted ₹21.30 crore, the report added. Headlined by Sidharth Malhotra, Yodha tells the tale of a special task force officer, Arun Katyal, whose only aim is to protect his nation. However, he is later suspended from the service and labelled as a "traitor". The movie also features Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in important roles.

On Tuesday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a special note on X (formerly known as Twitter) to post about Day 4 box office figures of Yodha. He wrote, “#Yodha slips on the crucial make-or-break Monday… [Week 1] Fri 4.25 cr, Sat 6.01 cr, Sun 7.25 cr, Mon 2.25 cr. Total: ₹ 19.76 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, “In Yodha, passenger planes are mere playthings in the hands of commandos and terrorists. They can access the cargo hold from the cabin at will, which, as anybody who knows about planes will tell you, is simply not possible.”

Released on March 15, Yodha has been jointly backed by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta. Amit Singh Thakur, Sharik Khan, and Tanuj Virwani are also part of the film.