Yodha Box Office Collection Day 6: Sidharth Malhotra's Film Is At Rs 23 Crore

A still from Yodha. (courtesy: sidmalhotra)

Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha saw a slight dip on its first Wednesday at the ticket counters. On day 6, the action thriller minted Rs 2 crore at the domestic box office, as per Sacnilk. The total business of Yodha, which breached ₹ 20 crore mark on its first Tuesday, now stands at Rs 23.25 crore, the report added. The film, which hit the theatres on March 15, is jointly directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre. In the film, Sidharth Malhotra essays the role of a special task force officer Arun Katyal, who would do anything to save the nation from terrorists. But is later on suspended from the service and is labelled as a “traitor”. Yodha also features Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in prominent roles.

Raashii Khanna, who essays the role of Priyamvada Katyal in Yodha, shared a thank you note for her fans. On Wednesday, the actress dropped a series of pictures from different scenes of Yodha on Instagram. Sharing the clicks, the Farzi star wrote, “Priyamvada Katyal. Your messages and your love have truly warmed my heart. Thank you for embracing this character and for letting me be a part of your cinematic experience. On a mission to bring you the roles that inspire and delight.! Your's truly, Lady Yodha.”

Check out Raashii Khanna's post here:

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Yodha 1.5 out of 5 stars. He wrote, “In Yodha, passenger planes are mere playthings in the hands of commandos and terrorists. They can access the cargo hold from the cabin at will, which, as anybody who knows about planes will tell you, is simply not possible.”

Saibal Chatterjee continued, “Much of the action in Yodha, directed by Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, unfolds in the passenger cabin of an aircraft and in the spaces under it. The film eventually winds up in an Islamabad building called Jinnah Hall where peace talks are underway between the premiers of India and Pakistan. No prizes for guessing, a terror plot is afoot alongside to scuttle the negotiations because war, the antagonist thunders, is a business.”

Yodha has been jointly backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Amazon Prime Video and Mentor Disciple Entertainment. Amit Singh Thakur, Sharik Khan, and Tanuj Virwani also star in the film.