Yodha Box Office Collection Day 5: Sidharth Malhotra's Film Slows Down

A still from Yodha. (courtesy: sidmalhotra)

Yodha crossed the ₹20 crore mark at the box office on its first Tuesday. On day 5, the film, jointly directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre, collected ₹2.30 crore, according to a Sacnilk report. So far, the film has minted ₹21.30 crore, the report added. Headlined by Sidharth Malhotra, Yodha tells the tale of a special task force officer, Arun Katyal, whose only aim is to protect his nation. However, he is later suspended from the service and labelled as a "traitor". The movie also features Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in important roles.

On Tuesday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a special note on X (formerly known as Twitter) to post about Day 4 box office figures of Yodha. He wrote, “#Yodha slips on the crucial make-or-break Monday… [Week 1] Fri 4.25 cr, Sat 6.01 cr, Sun 7.25 cr, Mon 2.25 cr. Total: ₹ 19.76 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, “In Yodha, passenger planes are mere playthings in the hands of commandos and terrorists. They can access the cargo hold from the cabin at will, which, as anybody who knows about planes will tell you, is simply not possible.”

Saibal Chatterjee continued, “Much of the action in Yodha, directed by Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, unfolds in the passenger cabin of an aircraft and in the spaces under it. The film eventually winds up in an Islamabad building called Jinnah Hall where peace talks are underway between the premiers of India and Pakistan. No prizes for guessing, a terror plot is afoot alongside to scuttle the negotiations because war, the antagonist thunders, is a business.”

Released on March 15, Yodha has been jointly backed by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta. Amit Singh Thakur, Sharik Khan, and Tanuj Virwani are also part of the film.