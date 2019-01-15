Yes, Manikarnika Actress Ankita Lokhande 'Is In Love.' But Wedding Plans? She Says...

Ankita Lokhande at the trailer launch of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi

Actress Ankita Lokhande, who will debut in Bollywood with Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, told Bombay Times that she is "not getting married" just yet. Ankita is rumoured to be dating Vicky Jain and last month, it was reported that she is planning to get married to him in 2019. However, Ankita, 34, refuted reports about their wedding and told Bombay Times, "If it happens, I will let you know and invite you for the wedding. I can't say anything right now, but there are no such plans yet. I am just focussing on work at the moment."

Meanwhile, Ankita also added that "she is in love" but didn't divulge any details about Vicky Jain. "He is a very nice guy. He is a businessman from Bilaspur. Yes, I am in love and you will get to know about it when the time is right," she said.

Asked about her idea of love and relationship and marriage, Ankita told Bombay Times, "Love is really important for me, because I believe in it. Relationships are very important, because that's the bond you share with someone and that's how love grows between people. Marriage has always been my dream. I have always wanted to get married. But at this point, my priorities have changed. I am really looking forward to more films."

Ankita Lokhande previously dated Sushant Singh Rajput, with whom she starred in the TV show Pavitra Rishta. They broke-up in 2016.

On the work front, Ankita is busy with the promotions of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, in which she plays the role of Jhalkari Bai.

Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi releases on January 25.