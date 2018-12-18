Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi Trailer - Kangana Ranaut's Transformation From Young Widow To Warrior Queen

A still from the trailer of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi (courtesy YouTube)

Guys, the trailer of Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi is here! The three-minute-long trailer reveals that the 31-year-old actress, who plays the titular role in the film, is undoubtedly brilliant as the feisty Rani Laxmi Bai. The trailer begins with an introduction to the story line of Rani Laxmi Bai's biopic - in the absence of a ruler, Jhansi appears to be in great peril with the East India Company attempting to seize Jhansi. The trailer then offers a snippet of Kangana as the fierce Manikarnika, who soon wins over all of Jhansi with her warmth, unbeatable skills as a warrior and ideologies. "Kanyay kaise kalaiyaan ghumate hai, main dikhati hun," Manikarnika utters at the beginning of the trailer while challenging a group of sword fighters.

The intriguing trailer also has glimpses of Manikarnika's wedding to Maharaja of Jhansi, Raja Gangadhar Rao Newalkar (aptly played by actor Jisshu Sengupta) and her naming ritual that followed. Manikarnika was assigned the prestigious title of Laxmi Bai, the Rani of Jhansi. The story then takes an interesting turn as the trailer portrays Rani Laxmi Bai's heart-wrenching transformation from a young widow to a warrior queen, who is determined to serve the people of Jhansi with every drop of her blood and sweat.

The trailer of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi also features stunning war sequences between Rani Laxmi Bai and the East India Company. Rani Laxmi Bai shines bright in the pages of Indian history as one of the early freedom fighters of India. She trained and headlined an army of women against the East India Company during the Indian Rebellion of 1857. We also get a glimpse of actress Ankita Lokhande as Jhalkari Bai in the trailer, who served in the women's army of the Rani of Jhansi.

Watch the trailer of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi here:

Speaking to news agency IANS earlier, Kangana had said: "Our film is on a huge scale so there are lots of VFX involved in the film but now by the grace of God, our deadlines are under control. It's an amazing experience. After January 25, I will be very happy to sort of take a little break and go somewhere because I have been working so long on this film."

Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi has been directed by Krish while some parts of it have also been helmed by Kangana Ranaut.