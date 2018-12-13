Sushant Singh Rajput Reviews Ankita Lokhandes Look As Jhalkari Bai From Manikarnika

Ankita Lokhande as Jhalkari Bai (Image courtesy castingchhabra)

The official look of Ankita Lokhande as Jhalkari Bai from Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi was unveiled on Thursday and guess who was one of the first ones to review her look from the film? Well, it was none other than Sushant Singh Rajput. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra shared the official look of Ankita from Manikarnika and captioned it: “Here is the official look of actress Ankita Lokhande as Jhalkari Bai in her debut film - Manikarnika. A woman soldier in Rani Laxmibai's army, Jhalkari Bai eventually rose to the position of an advisor to the Queen.” Sushant Singh Rajput, who was “absolutely” smitten by the Ankita's intense look in the film, wrote: “It looks absolutely great Ankita. I am extremely happy to see this. May God bless you with lots of success and happiness.” Ankita Lokhande is making her Bollywood debut with Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. Headlined by Kangana Rananut, Ankita plays the role Jhalkari Bai, of who served in the women battalion of the Queen of Jhansi and became her chief advisor later.

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput dated for six years before they called in it quits in 2016. Sushant shared a tweet announcing his split with Ankita in May. Sushant and Ankita, met on the sets of TV show Pavitra Rishta. Sushant played the lead on the show from 2009 to 2011, after which he shifted focus to Bollywood.

On Jhalkari Bai's 188th birth anniversary, Ankita Lokhande paid rich tribute to warrior with an Instagram post. "On the occasion of Jhalkari Bai's 188th birth anniversary, I want to take this opportunity to introduce you to the women she really was. Jhalkaribai was a woman soldier who played an important role in the Indian Rebellion of 1857. She served in the women's army of Rani Lakshmi Bai of Jhansi. She eventually rose to a position of a prominent advisor to the queen, Rani of Jhansi herself. Her heroism and sacrifices for the society are unsung but this woman was one of the most important factors in the battle of Jhansi," read an excerpt from the post.

Earlier, a photo of Ankita Lokhande dressed as Jhalkari Bai hit the Internet and went crazy viral. In the photo, the actress can be seen draped in a saree (typical Marathi style), sporting chunky silver jewellery and her middle-parted hair neatly tied in a bun.

Directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi (Krish), Manikarnika is the biopic of the Queen of Jhansi, who shines as a significant figure on the pages of Indian history. Kangana Ranaut plays the titular character in the film. Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi hits the screens on January 25, 2019.