Inside Kangana Ranaut's Iftar Party With Manikarnika Co-Star Taher Shabbir

Kangana Ranaut with Taher Shabbir. (Image courtesy: team_kangana_ranaut)

Kangana dropped by at her Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi co-star Taher Shabbir's house for an Iftar party. The actress' team shared a glimpse of the get-together on Instagram on Friday afternoon. The photograph featured Kangana along with her sister Rangoli Chandel and Taher, who played the role of Sangram Singh in the film. "Relishing the Eid festivities at the iftar party at her friend and Manikarnika co-star Tahir Shabbir's place." read the caption on the post. Take a look at the aforementioned post here:

Kangana's team shared a separate video on Instagram, in which the Queen actress could be seen twirling in a soft pink sharara, which she picked from the shelves of Ridhi Suri's Drzya. The actress looked pretty in immaculately braided hair and minimal make-up. The caption on the video read, "Giving us Eid wardrobe goals with her amazingsharara embellished with beautiful lace work."

Check out the video here:

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut represented the liquor brand Grey Goose at the Canes Film Festival this year. She made two stunning red carpet appearances. For her first look, Kangana picked a golden saree, which she accessorised with wine a peplum belt and wine coloured gloves.

For her second red carpet appearance, Kangana opted for an ivory Michael Cinco gown.

Kangana Ranaut's last release was Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. Kangana's line-up of films includes Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga and Ekta Kapoor-produced Mental Hai Kya co-starring Rajkummar Rao. She has also signed the Jayalalithaa biopic.

