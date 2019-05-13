Kangana Ranaut's Monday Motivation. What Keeps The Mental Hai Kya Actress Going

Kangana Ranaut's team shared this photo (courtesy team_kangana_ranaut)

Looks like Kangana Ranaut gets her Monday motivation with a pilates session at the gym. Glimpses of Kangana Ranaut's Monday itinerary in and around Mumbai have been shared by her team and also her sister Rangoli Chandel. She started the day with at the gym with pilates expert Namrata Purohit, who shared a photo on Instagram and wrote: "Starting this Monday in splits with Kangana Ranaut" and later, the actress' team reposted it to say: "Monday motivation done right." Within hours, Kangana Ranaut, dressed in white and blue athleisure, was spotted greeting the paparazzi outside Namrata Purohit's pilates studio. Work-out done, it was a "work-mode on!" kinda mood for the actress, like her team said.

Later in the day, she was spotted chilling with her adorable nephew Prithvi Raj at home. Rangoli filled up her Twitter album with more photos of her son and Kangana and shared the story behind the adorable duo's twinning wardrobe: "My Bhikhshus... ha ha ... Kangana loves organic fabrics, she gifted Prithu his first organic cotton dress, today afternoon after lunch they both happily posed for me."

My Bhikhshus... ha ha ... Kangana loves organic fabrics, she gifted Prithu his first organic cotton dress, today afternoon after lunch they both happily posed for me ... pic.twitter.com/9HkH4ZNnA9 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 13, 2019

In other news, Kangana Ranaut has been trending and this time for her renewed clash with Hrithik Roshan over a now-avoided box office collision. It began with the makers of Kangana's Mental Hai Kya shifting the release date to July 26, the scheduled date for Hrithik's Super 30. While in a tweet, Ekta Kapoor, producer of Mental Hai Kya, claimed the decision was completely hers and hinted at "underground tweets", Rangoli accused Hrithik of treating her as a "punching bag". Soon enough, Hrithik Roshan announced a date change for Super 30 to avoid "personal trauma and toxic mental violence."

Apart from Mental Hai Kya, Kangana also has Panga in her line-up.

