Manikarnika Actress Ankita Lokhande To Marry Rumoured Boyfriend Vicky Jain In 2019: Reports

Actress Ankita Lokhande, who is debuting in Bollywood with Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, found a top spot on Thursday's trends list, after several media reports suggested that she is planning to get married next year to rumoured boyfriend Vicky Jain. As per a Times Of India report, Ankita is "close to Vicky's family." "The couple are seen at many parties and also go on holidays together. Their friends know about the relationship. Ankita is also very close to Vicky's family and is often spotted with his sister. Currently, she is occupied with her film's promotions but she is planning to get married in 2019," a source told TOI. The report also states that their families met at Ankita's home recently.

Ankita is currently busy with the promotions of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. The trailer of the film released earlier this week on her birthday. Kangana plays the titular role while Ankita stars as Jhalkari Bai, who served in the army of Rani Laxmi Bai.

Vicky Jain too shared a picture of Ankita's look from the film on his unverified Instagram profile and wrote, "I am so proud of you."

Ankita Lokhande celebrated her 34th birthday on Wednesday with Kangana and other members from the film and TV industries.

She is best-known for her role in the TV show Pavitra Rishta, in which she was paired opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Ankita and Sushant dated for six years before they broke-up in 2016.