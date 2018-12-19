In Pics: Kangana Ranaut Attends Manikarnika Co-Star Ankita Lokhande's Birthday Bash

Kangana Ranaut with Ankita Lokhande.

Actress Ankita Lokhande, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, celebrated her 34th birthday on Tuesday and she did it in style. Ankita's Manikarnika co-star Kangana Ranaut arrived at the party, dressed in a shimmery tulle dress. The guest list for the party was majorly dominated by Ankita's close friends from the television industry, which included her bestie Mouni Roy, TV actress Sanjeeda Shaikh, casting director Mukesh Chhabra and fashion designer Neeta Lulla among others. Prince Narula's plus one at the party was his actress-wife Yuvika Chaudhary.

Here are the pictures from Ankita's birthday bash:

Kangana Ranaut with Ankita Lokhande.

The birthday girl looked absolutely stunning in a bright red gown.

Ankita Lokhande posed for the shutterbugs.

Here are some more pictures of the guests:

Mouni Roy at the party.

Sanjeeda Shaikh at the party.

Manikarnika costume designer Neeta Lulla also received an invite.

Neeta Lulla posed for the shutterbugs.

It was a big day for team Manikarnika as the trailer of the film also released on Tuesday afternoon. The trailer went crazy viral and it received over 6.8 million views on YouTube within a day. Here's the trailer:

Ankita Lokhande became a household name after she featured in the popular television show Pavitra Rishta. She also participated in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 4 and Comedy Circus. Ankita will be seen playing the role of Rani Laxmi Bai's advisor Jhalkari Bai in her debut film Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, which is slated to release on January 25, 2019.