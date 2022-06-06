Yes, Kareena Kapoor's Co-Star Vijay Varma Was Reading Her Messages In This Pic. Heres What He Discovered

Kareena Kapoor with co-star Vijay Varma. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor, who is busy shooting for her upcoming OTT debut film, The Devotion of Suspect X, has shared a new post from the set. The actress has shared a picture on her Instagram handle along with a hilarious caption. In the image, the actress is busy on her phone while her co-star Vijay Varma seems to be peeping into her phone. However, what caught our attention was Vijay's hilarious reply. He revealed that Kareena receives messages mostly from Nawaab Sahab (she has saved her husband Saif Ali Khan's name on her phone as Nawaab Sahab, because he is the Nawab of a town named Pataudi in Haryana) and her nanny.

Sharing the post, Kareena Kapoor captioned it as, “Acha Vijay are you trying to read my messages? #DSX Shoot”. Soon after she dropped the post, Vijay Varma replied, “Yeah most of them were from someone called nawaab sahab and nanny”. Arjun Kapoor also commented, “Then toh he will know too much”.

Here have a look:

Kareena Kapoor will be making her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming project. The film is based on the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino. Apart from Kareena, the film also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles.

Last month, the team was shooting in Kalimpong and Darjeeling in West Bengal. Later, Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur also joined the actress in Darjeeling.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor is awaiting the release of her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan and Mona Singh. The film will mark the Bollywood debut of south actor Naga Chaitanya. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film will release on August 11, 2022.