Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan And Taimur Happily Poses With Fans In This Pic From Darjeeling

Kareena and Saif with fans. (courtesy: saraogi_saloni)

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor, who is currently shooting for Sujoy Ghosh's next in Darjeeling, recently took some time out from her busy schedule to explore the city with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur. For the uninitiated, the father-son duo recently joined the actress in Darjeeling. However, as they stepped out in the city, the couple was spotted by their fans, and the star couple agreed to a picture with them. Sharing the post, a fan wrote, "When you check in to a hilltop resort...& a new high point awaits!!! The Gracious Couple @kareenakapoorkhan @actorsaifalikhan".

In the post shared by a fan, Kareena Kapoor is looking pretty in a grey jacket paired with blue denim. Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, is looking uber cool in a white sweatshirt with denim. Their son Taimur looks adorable in a grey co-ord set as he holds his Abba's hand.

Here have a look:

Kareena Kapoor is busy shooting for her OTT debut film which is based on the bestselling novel, The Devotion of Suspect X by the Japanese author Keigo Higashino. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Verma.

Earlier, the actress shared a birthday post for her director Sujoy Ghosh and captioned the picture as "Chalte chalte let's make a good film... Happy birthday Director saab #Sujoy Ghosh"

On Thursday, Kareena Kapoor shared a major throwback picture from her trip to Rajasthan. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Went to Kalimpong to shoot a movie...left with a treasure trove ...our profession has a wonderful way of connecting the dots ...through our travels...Welham Girls Rajasthan trip Circa1996 Thank you @dolkad for these"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor is awaiting the release of her highly anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film is slated to hit the theatres on August 11, 2022.