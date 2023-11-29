Blockbuster Update: Hrithik Roshan's War 2 Gets A Release Date

Image shared on X. (Courtesy: thelocalreport8)

Hey, Yash Raj Films Spy Universe fans, brace yourself. We have blockbuster news for you. The makers have finally announced the release date of War 2. The exciting development was shared by Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh, on Wednesday, in a post on X (formerly Twitter). Taran Adarsh revealed that Hrithik Roshan's War 2 will hit the theatres in 2025, on August 14, marking the Independence Day weekend. FYI:War 2 is the sixth film in the YRF Spy Universe, which also includes Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Salman Khan's Tiger franchise. While the prequel War (2019) was helmed by Sidharth Anand, the second instalment in the War franchise will be directed by Ayan Mukerji. Sharing the news, Taran Adarsh wrote, “Breaking News… YRF announces ‘War 2' release date: Independence Day Weekend 2025… The sixth film from YRF Spy Universe - War 2 - now has a release date… Get ready for mayhem at the Box office on 14 Aug 2025 [Thursday]… Ayan Mukerji directs the film that's produced by YRF.”

#BreakingNews… YRF ANNOUNCES ‘WAR 2' RELEASE DATE: INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEKEND 2025… The sixth film from #YRFSpyUniverse - #War2 - now has a release date… Get ready for mayhem at the #Boxoffice on 14 Aug 2025 [Thursday]… #AyanMukerji directs the film that's produced by #YRF. pic.twitter.com/dHQ6BHQ9Es — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 29, 2023

War revolves around the story of Major Kabir Dhaliwal, essayed by Hrithik Roshan. The 2019 film also featured Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in prominent roles. The last mention of Kabir was made in Tiger 3. Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan reprised their roles, from Pathaan and War respectively, in special cameos. Apart from Hrithik Roshan, War 2 features Jr NTR as the primary antagonist. The RRR star's addition to the cast was confirmed in April this year.

Earlier, news agency ANI quoted a source as saying, “Jr NTR is locking horns with Hrithik Roshan in War 2. It's going to be epic! Their battle of wits and their fierce showdown will definitely be an action spectacle to remember on the big screen. War is now a true-blue pan-Indian film. This move by Aditya Chopra enables War 2 to have the widest audience appeal for a Hindi film and it also widens the box office potential of the film. South India should come alive and connect at a more emotional level with the film because of the presence of their beloved superstar.”

Back in April, Ayan Mukerji shared an extensive note on Instagram, where he hinted at War 2 being an exciting challenge. Without naming War 2, Ayan stated, “An opportunity that challenges me and terribly excites me... one where I will learn, be inspired and where I will grow! So, I have decided to take it up.”

Now, all eyes are on who the female lead will be opposite Hrithik Roshan in War 2. So far, there has been no announcement in this regard.