Brahmastra Update From Ayan Mukerji: Everything You Need To Know About 'The Next Phase'

Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra. (courtesy: brahmastrafilm)

Seems like all the fans will have to wait a few more years for checking into Ayan Mukerji'sastraverse. The filmmaker, on Tuesday morning, shared an update on the Brahmastra trilogy and revealed that he will be working on 'Part Two: Dev' and 'Part Three' together. The second installment will release in theatres in December 2026, while the following part will have a theatrical release in December 2027. "The Next Phase," Ayan Mukerji captioned his post, accompanied by a statement that read: "April 4th, 2023. Hi, the time has come - for some updates on the Brahmastra trilogy, the Astraverse and my life. After absorbing all the love and the feedback on Part One... I have been focused on creating the vision for Part Two and Part Three - which I now know will be bigger and more ambitious than Part One. I have learnt that we need a little more time to perfect the script of Brahmastra Two and Three..."

Ayan Mukerji added, "I have decided that we are going to make the two films together - Allowing them to also release closer together. I have a timeline in place to achieve this, which I am sharing with you all today."

Ayan Mukerji also revealed in his extensive statement that he has another project in the lineup. Without sharing much details, he wrote: "I also have another piece of news to share...The universe has presented we with a very special opportunity recently - a very special movie - to step into and direct. What the movie is...More on that when the time is right. An opportunity that challenges me and terribly excites me...One where I will learn, be inspired and where I will grow. So, I have decided to take it up."

Meanwhile, Bollywood trade analyst Tara Adarsh revealed in his tweet that Ayan Mukerji has been signed by Yash Raj Films to direct War 2. "Big development...Ayan Mukerji to direct War 2 for YRF...Hrithik Roshan confirmed. Aditya Chopra signs Ayan Mukerji to direct War 2... The 7th film in the YRF Spy Universe, which will follow the events of Tiger 3. Hrithik Roshan will essay the principal lead role," read his tweet.

BIGGG DEVELOPMENT... AYAN MUKERJI TO DIRECT 'WAR 2' FOR YRF... HRITHIK ROSHAN CONFIRMED... #AdityaChopra signs #AyanMukerji to direct #War2... The 7th film in the #YRF Spy Universe, which will follow the events of #Tiger3.#HrithikRoshan will essay the principal lead role. pic.twitter.com/CirvtbBASD — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 4, 2023

Ayan Mukerji signed off the note with these words: "Opening myself up to all the positive energies so I can do my best and contribute to that one thing that matters most to me - Indian cinema. Love and light, Ayan."

Read Ayan Mukerji's post here:

In the first leg of the Astra universe of films, Ranbir Kapoor's character Shiva was a missing puzzle of the mighty Brahmastra. He was represented by the element fire. Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna featured as the protectors of a secret society called 'Brahmansh', which protected the mighty Brahmastra. Alia Bhatt played Ranbir Kapoor's love interest Isha in the film, while Mouni Roy represented the dark forces that wished to attain the Brahmastra.

In the film, SRK's character Mohan Bhargav was a scientist, who doubled up as the protector of the Brahmastra. He also possessed the Vanar Astra, which granted him speed and agility. Nagarjuna was the master of the Nandiastra, which gave him the power of a thousand bulls.