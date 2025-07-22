Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, Jr NTR's <i>War 2</i> Trailer Date Announced. Details Inside

Ayan Mukerji's War 2 with Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani is one of the most anticipated films of this year. Yash Raj Films (YRF) took to social media to announce the trailer release date of the action thriller.

What's Happening

The makers of Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani and Jr NTR-led War 2 have announced that the trailer of Ayan Mukerji's film will drop on July 25, 2025.

The caption read, "ANNOUNCEMENT🚨: #WAR2 trailer out on July 25th.

#War2 is set to release in Hindi, Telugu & Tamil on August 14th in cinemas worldwide!@hrithikroshan @jrntr @kiaraaliaadvani @ayan_mukerji #YRFSpyUniverse."

Ayan Mukerji's Gratitude Post For War 2

The teaser of War 2 was unveiled on May 20, 2025. The response was as thunderous as expected, raising the excitement levels all the more.

Ayan Mukerji had taken to Instagram to express gratitude for the love and excitement for War 2

Sharing a series of BTS pictures with Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and Jr NTR from the sets, Ayan wrote, "EXCITING TIMES. With the release of our movie's teaser a few days ago, and 12 weeks to go before our big, beautiful movie hits theatres, it feels like the right time for me to share some thoughts. While our movie has so much to offer our audiences with its big-screen spectacle energy, today I want to draw attention to what inspires me most about War 2."

He added, "The core of this movie is a very powerful and dramatic story, which surprised me the first time I heard its script, and has been extremely exciting (and challenging) for me to bring to life! And so, as we receive all this love and conversation for our first look at the film, I am longing for everyone to experience the actual journey of this movie's story, which I believe to be a new and deeper dive into the spy universe genre."



He then revealed that this was not the time to give it all away, but also acknowledged how this was the first time he was officially speaking about War 2. He then went on to express his love for the lead cast of the film and how they have each contributed to the film in their way.

Ayan mentioned, "With a special mention here to my lovely Kiara, who is a ray of sunshine in the movie and a dear friend in my life today. But especially - the 3 Key Forces that set the foundation for me to build this ambitious movie! The absolutely amazing leadership of Mr Aditya Chopra - from whom I have learnt so much over the last two years, and who gave me this incredible opportunity to collaborate with the once-in-a-lifetime duo of Mr. Hrithik Roshan and NTR."

"I cannot wait for our audiences to experience the magical work that these two giants have created in War 2... not just with their mega movie-star energy, but with the drama and depth that they have brought to their characters," concluded Ayan.

The film is set to release in theatres on August 14, 2025.

In A Nutshell

Ayan Mukerji's War 2 trailer will release on July 25, 2025. The makers made a big announcement on social media earlier today.