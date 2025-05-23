<i>War 2</i>: Ayan Mukerji Pens A Heartfelt Note For His Incredible Cast Led By Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani And Jr NTR

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. War 2 is the sequel to the 2019 film directed by Siddharth Anand. The teaser for War 2 was released on May 20, 2025, generating excitement. Director Ayan Mukerji expressed gratitude for the film's positive response.

War 2 is the sequel to the 2019 film War which was directed by Siddharth Anand. It had Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor in the lead.

Ever since the announcement of War 2, all eyes have been on the first look and the new cast where Kiara Advani and Jr NTR have joined Hrithik Roshan.

The teaser of War 2 was unveiled on May 20, 2025. The response was as thunderous as expected, raising the excitement levels all the more.

Now director Ayan Mukerji has taken to Instagram to express gratitude for the love and excitement for War 2 which will hit the screens in 12 weeks.

Sharing a series of BTS pictures with Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and Jr NTR from the sets, Ayan wrote, "EXCITING TIMES. With the release of our movie's teaser a few days ago, and 12 weeks to go before our big beautiful movie hits theatres, feels like the right time for me to share some thoughts. While our movie has so much to offer our audiences with its big-screen spectacle energy, today I want to draw attention to what inspires me most about War 2."

He added, "The core of this movie is a very powerful and has a dramatic story - which really surprised me the first time I heard its script, and has been extremely exciting (and challenging) for me to bring to life! And so, as we receive all this love and conversation for our first look at the film, I am longing for everyone to experience the actual journey of this movie's story - which I believe to be, a new and deeper dive into the spy universe genre."

He then revealed that this was not the time to give it all away, but also acknowledged how this was the first time he was officially speaking about War 2. He then went on to express his love for the lead cast of the film, and how they have each contributed to the film in their own way.

Ayan mentioned, "With a special mention here to my lovely Kiara who is a ray of sunshine in the movie and a dear friend in my life today. But especially - the 3 Key Forces who set the foundation for me to build this ambitious movie! The absolutely amazing leadership of Mr Aditya Chopra - from whom I have learnt so much over the last two years, and who gave me this incredible opportunity to collaborate with the once-in-a-lifetime duo of - Mr. Hrithik Roshan and NTR."

"I cannot wait for our audiences to experience the magical work that these two giants have created in War 2... not just with their mega movie-star energy, but with the drama and depth that they have brought to their characters," concluded Ayan.

Ayan kept the excitement on the rise, as he mentioned that the coming days would have a lot more revelations, waiting to be unfolded. It's time to discover the War 2 magic.

The movie is slated to hit the screens on August 14, 2025, which is also the filmmaker's birthday eve.