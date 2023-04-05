Jr NTR And Hrithik Roshan To Co-Star In War 2, Fans Can't Keep Calm: 'Two Acting Powerhouses'

Jr NTR shared this picture. (courtesy: jrntr)

We have some amazing news for all Jr NTR fans out there. No points for guessing. The actor will share the screen space with Hrithik Roshan in War 2. Can't believe it? Neither can we. The fantastic update was shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter. Sharing a collage of two posters featuring the actors, he tweeted, “It's official. Hrithik-Jr NTR in War 2. YRF pulls off a casting coup. Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR will share screen space for the first time in War 2. Ayan Mukerji directs. YRF Spy Universe." War 2 will be directed by Ayan Mukerji. The first instalment was directed by Siddharth Anand. The 2019 film also starred Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. Well, fans, including us, are unable to keep calm.

Referring to the movies under Yash Raj Film's spy universe, a user said, “Pathaan - I have Jim. Tiger - I have Imran. Le Kabir laughing in the corner…with Jr NTR.” Kabir is the name of Hrithik Roshan's character in War. Hope we don't have to share details about Pathaan and Tiger. Do we?

A fan wrote, “2025 There is going to be WAR 2. Mass God vs Greek God.” FYI: Hrithik Roshan is referred to as “Bollywood's Greek God”.

This person shared a sequence from Avengers: Infinity War to give a glimpse of “War 2 climax fight.”

Some fans simply couldn't believe it.

“Two acting Powerhouses…Two dancing Dynamites joining forces. The duo who inspired me made me love to dance since my childhood.Tarak and Hrithik coming together for War 2.Probably the biggest movie dream I had is coming true finally,” read a comment.

Two acting Powerhouses..

Two dancing Dynamites joining forces.. The duo who inspired me made me love to dance since my childhood..Tarak and Hrithik coming together for War 2..Probably the biggest movie dream i had is coming true finally ????❤️ pic.twitter.com/LuXQNZqEKV — Detective (@cheeks4042) April 5, 2023

A few can't wait to see the “dance Vs dance” face-off. Both Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR are known for their amazing dance skills.

War 2 will be set in the Yash Raj Spy Universe that also contains Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and the Tiger films, headlined by Salman Khan.

Hrithik Roshan also has Fighter in the pipeline. Deepika Padukone is also part of the film. She was last seen in Pathaan.