Yash And Wife Radhika Pandit In Throwback Gems From 8 Years Ago: "When We Got Engaged..."

Yash and Radhika Pandit celebrated eight years of being engaged to each other on Monday. On the special occasion, Radhika shared a series of throwback gems on social media. In her post, she expressed her love for Yash and wrote, "8 years ago on this day, when we got engaged, I knew I would choose you in every lifetime." The couple's engagement took place during a private ceremony in Goa eight years ago. Radhika and Yash first crossed paths on the set of the TV show Nandagokula, where their on-screen chemistry gradually evolved into a real-life romance. They later worked together in several films, including Mr and Mrs Ramachari, Santhu Straight Forward, Moggina Manasu and Drama. The couple married in December 2016 and are now proud parents to two children: Ayra and Yatharv.

On the professional front, Yash recently started filming for his upcoming film Toxic. This film marks his return to the big screen after the massive success of KGF: Chapter 2. The filming began on August 8. The actor unveiled a fresh look for the role, sporting short hair and a beard. For the first day of shooting, Yash wore a white shirt paired with jeans. The caption read, "The journey begins #Toxic."

Before starting the shooting, Yash embarked on a spiritual journey and visited several temples in Karnataka with producer Venkat K. Narayana and their families. Their pilgrimage included stops at the Shri Sadashiva Rudra Surya Temple, the Shri Manjunatheshwara Temple in Dharmasthala, and the Kukke Subramanya Temple in Subramanya. Although Yash has remained tight-lipped about the film's details, a report from Pinkvilla suggests that he will play a sophisticated underworld leader, a role inspired by the iconic international series Peaky Blinders. This character is said to be very different from the one Yash portrayed in the KGF series.

Joining Yash in Toxic is Kiara Advani as the female lead, while Tamil superstar Nayanthara has reportedly been cast as Yash's sister. The film is set to release on April 10, 2025.