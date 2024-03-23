Crazy Viral: Yash Spotted In His Trademark Rugged Appearance On Toxic Set

Yash pictured on the sets. (courtesy: fanpageofyash)

Yash, best known for his portrayal of Rocky Bhai in the blockbuster KGF franchise, is currently immersed in the filming of his latest venture, Toxic. Directed by Geethu Mohandas, the film is anticipated to feature an array of prominent figures from the Indian film fraternity. Recent updates unveiled Yash's presence on the film's sets as he began shooting for the project. Several photos from the sets have been doing the rounds on the internet. In the viral snapshots, Yash sported a maroon T-shirt teamed with black trousers. He complemented his look with a cool pair of shades. The actor maintained his trademark rugged appearance with a beard.

The title of Yash's film, Toxic, was unveiled on December 8, marking his maiden collaboration with Geetu Mohandas, renowned for her contributions to Malayalam cinema. While reports suggest Kareena Kapoor and Shruti Haasan's involvement in the project, an official confirmation is awaited. Speculations hint at Kareena Kapoor's potential portrayal as the female lead opposite the Googly star, marking her Kannada film debut.

Toxic purportedly delves into the narrative of the Goan Drug Cartel and is being produced by KVN Production in conjunction with Yash's own banner, Monster Mind Creations, marking his debut as a producer. The eagerly awaited film is slated for a theatrical release in April 2025.

In addition to Toxic, Yash is rumoured to have joined Nitesh Tiwari's cast for Ramayana," where he is speculated to essay the role of Ravana. A source close to the project revealed to Pinkvilla, "Yash's presence in Ramayana: Part One is substantial, with his character gaining prominence in the sequel, set in Sri Lanka. He has allocated 15 days for the initial shoot of Ramayana: Part One."