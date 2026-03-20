Yami Gautam Reacts To Rhea Kapoor's Post On <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Crossing Rs 100 Crore On Day 1

Dhurandhar 2 was released in theatres on Thursday and crossed the Rs 100 crore mark within a single day. Actor and producer Rhea Kapoor shared a post highlighting the film's impressive box office performance and wrote, "Congratulations to the entire team for making history! This is truly incredible for the business and for all those who love cinema."

Actor Yami Gautam, who is also the wife of director Aditya Dhar, reacted to the post with a heart emoticon. Notably, Yami also made a brief cameo appearance in Dhurandhar 2. Take a look at Yami's Instagram Story below:

Dhurandhar 2 Day 1 Box Office Collection Details

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 102.55 crore on its opening day, with the Hindi version contributing Rs 99.10 crore.

The Kannada and Malayalam versions, which could not hold paid previews due to technical issues and non-availability of content, earned Rs 0.8 crore and Rs 0.9 crore, respectively.

The Tamil version collected Rs 1.16 crore from 958 shows across India, while the Telugu version contributed Rs 2.12 crore to the total.

Dhurandhar, which released in December last year, opened at Rs 27 crore and went on to become the all-time highest-grossing Hindi film. In comparison, Dhurandhar 2 earned nearly four times more than its predecessor on the opening day.

When compared with recent Hindi blockbusters, Dhurandhar 2 is leading by a significant margin. Ranbir Kapoor's Animal (2023), directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, earned Rs 63 crore on its opening day, while Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan (2023) collected Rs 65 crore.

About Dhurandhar 2

The first Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, emerged as the year's highest-grossing film and became the top earner in a single language. The sequel sees Ranveer Singh return alongside Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt.



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