'Yaha Danger Zone Hai': Rekha Hilariously Walks Away From Amitabh Bachchan's Pic At An Event

Rekha at Dabboo Ratnani's calendar launch event.

Highlights Rekha attended Dabboo Ratnani's 2020 calendar launch event on Monday

She avoided posing next to Amitabh Bachchan's photo

Rekha and Amitabh have co-starred in many films

Rekha occupied a spot on the list of trends on Wednesday, courtesy her latest viral video from Dabboo Ratnani's 2020 calendar launch event. The video is going crazy viral on social media because it features the actress calling the spot near Amitabh Bachchan's picture "danger zone" and swiftly walking away from it. In the clip, Rekha poses with Dabboo Ratnani's daughter Myrah for the paparazzi after they ask them to stand next to the portraits of celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and John Abraham among others. However, when Rekha reaches the portrait of Amitabh Bachchan, she takes a U-turn saying: "Yahan Danger Zone Hai" and leaves everyone around her in splits. She then poses with the celebrity photographer and his family.

Take a look at the viral video, shared by several fan pages on social media:

Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan have co-starred in several films such as Mr. Natwarlal, Do Anjaane, Namak Haraam, Muqqaddar Ka Sikandar, Ganga Ki Saugand, Alaap, Khoon Pasina and Silsila. Back in the day, the duo used to feature in headlines for their link-up rumours. However, neither Amitabh Bachchan nor Rekha confirmed the rumours ever.

Coming back to Dabboo Ratnani's 2020 calendar, Rekha wore a traditional outfit for the launch event. Take a look:

Rekha at Dabboo Ratnani's calendar launch event.

Dabboo Ratnani's list for this year comprise the Bachchans, Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Balan, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Parineeti Chopra, Kriti Sanon, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, John Abraham, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan.