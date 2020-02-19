Girl On Fire: Kiara Advani's Shot From The Dabboo Ratnani Calendar Is Setting The Internet Ablaze

Kiara Advani shared this image. (Image courtesy: kiaraaliaadvani )

Highlights Daboo Ratnani launched his 2020 calendar on Monday

Kiara Advani shared her picture from the photoshoot on Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey made their debut in his calendar this ye

Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani recently launched his much-awaited annual calendar for this year and it features Bollywood's A-listers such as the Bachchans, Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Balan, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Abhishek Bachchan and Bhumi Pednekar among others. A day after the launch, Kiara Advani posted her picture from the calendar photoshoot on her Instagram profile, that will leave you amazed. In the picture, the 27-year-old actress of Kabir Singh fame can be seen posing naked with a leaf.

Have a look at Kiara Advani's post here:

Sunny Leone also gave us a glimpse from her Dabboo Ratnani calendar photoshoot, on her Instagram profile.

Have a look:

Leading actors such as Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal also posted pictures from their photoshoot on their Instagram profile.

Have a look:

Besides Kiara Advani and Sunny Leone, actresses such as Jacqueline Fernandez and Kriti Sanon also posted pictures from their photoshoot on Instagram.

Take a look:

Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey, who made their debut in Dabboo Ratnani's calendar this year, posted their pictures from the photoshoot the morning after the launch event. While Bhumi could be seen posing naked in a bathtub, Ananya could be seen wearing a silver jacket and neon shorts and posing with a football.

Take a look:

The calendar launch on Monday was attended by celebrities such as Rekha, Jackie Shroff, Vidya Balan, Bhumi Pednekar, Sunny Leone among others.

The celebrity photographer's most-awaited calendar also features the Bachchans, Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Balan, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Parineeti Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Vicky Kaushal, John Abraham, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan.