Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon Give Sneak Peeks Into Dabboo Ratnani's 2020 Calendar

Bhumi Pednekar shared this photo. (Image courtesy: bhumipednekar)

It's that time of the year again. Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani is back with his annual calendar, featuring Bollywood's A-listers such as the Bachchans, Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Balan, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar among others. The photographer launched his 2020 calendar in Mumbai on Monday (more on that later) and the morning after, Bhumi Pednekar, who made her debut in Dabboo Ratnani's calendar, shared a picture from the photoshoot on her Instagram profile and it will leave you speechless. In the photograph, Bhumi can be seen posing naked in a bathtub. She can also be seen sporting a bracelet.

Take a look:

Reacting to Bhumi Pednekar's post, Tahira Kashyap commented: "So bloody hot." The actress' fans also flooded her post with comments such as "beautiful" and "stunning."

Other than the aforementioned stars, Dabboo Ratnani's list for this year also includes Jacqueline Fernandez, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Parineeti Chopra, Kriti Sanon, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, John Abraham, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan. Following Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon and Vicky Kaushal also posted their respective pictures from the photoshoot. Check them out:

On Monday, celebrities such as Rekha, Jackie Shroff, Vidya Balan, Bhumi Pednekar, Sunny Leone, Anu Malik, Urvashi Rautela and Kabir Bedi attended Dabboo Ratnani's calendar launch event. Bhumi and Sunny even posed with their pictures from the calendar. Take a look:

Rekha at Dabboo Ratnani's calendar launch event.

Bhumi Pednekar at Dabboo Ratnani's calendar launch event.

Vidya Balan also posed for the cameras.

Sunny Leone photographed at the event.

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh. The actress' upcoming release is Karan Johar's Takht, in which she will co-star with Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.