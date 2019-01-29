Farhan-Shibani, Vidya Balan, Twinkle Khanna And Sunny Leone Are Scene Stealers At Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar Launch

Farhan-Shibani, Vidya, Twinkle and Sunny at the calendar launch event in Mumbai.

Highlights Several TV celebs also attended the calendar launch event Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan also feature in the calendar Sunny Leone also shared her calendar shot on Instagram

A star-studded calendar launch was on the cards for celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani on Monday night in Mumbai. Rekha, Vidya Balan, Twinkle Khanna, Sunny Leone, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, Hina Khan and Karishma Tanna, among others attended the grand event hosted by Dabboo Ratnani and his wife Manisha. Many celebs who attended the launch also feature in the calendar while the others were there to cheer for the photographer and his fabulous work. Sunny Leone, who was quite impressed with Dabboo's work, also Instagrammed a picture of her calendar shot and wrote: "Here it is everyone!! Love my shot in the 2019 Dabboo Ratnani calendar." Sunny looked smashing in a black and red combo in the calendar shot.

Here's Sunny Leone's post:

Twinkle Khanna accompanied her cousin Karan Kapadia (son of Simple Kapadia) to the event. Twinkle looked vibrant in green trousers and a hot pink top combo. Meanwhile, Kiara Advani totally rocked a Papa Don't Preach outfit. Kriti Sanon's plus one was sister Nupur. Kriti wore an embellished top with a faux-leather skirt while Nupur opted for a polka-dotted outfit.

Actor Farhan Akhtar looked dashing in semi-formals as he posed for pictures with his rumoured girlfriend Shibani Dandekar, who looked stunning in a hot pink Roopa maxi. Kim Sharma and Harshvardhan Rane were inseparable.

Rekha, dressed in black from head-to-toe, caught up with Vidya Balan and Tiger Shroff, both of whom feature in Dabboo's calendar. Vidya looked nice in a SVA trouser saree.

Television stars added stardust to the event. Hina Khan, currently seen as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, accompanied her Bigg Boss 11 co-contestant Priyank Sharma. Meanwhile, Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, and Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu called it a couple's night.

Actress Karishma Tanna jazzed up her black dress with a sequinned jacket while Ankita Lokhande, who co-stars with Kangana Ranaut in new film Manikarnika, wore a full sequinned dress.

