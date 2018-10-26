More Pics From Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary's Dreamy Honeymoon In Maldives

Prince Narula with wife Yuvika Chaudhary (Courtesy yuvikachaudhary)

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are giving us some real travel envy, no? The newly-wed couple, who are currently in Maldives for their "mini honeymoon", are continually sharing loved-up pictures and videos on their respective Instagram accounts. From the photos shared by the couple, it appears that they are having a blast in the blue waters of Maldives. Yuvika shared a photo on Instagram featuring herself with husband Prince and captioned it: "No matter whats the view, I want to see it with you." On Prince's Instagram timeline, we chanced up on a video, which features himself with Yuvika. He captioned the video: "A dream come true villa with Yuvika Chaudhary. Pure bliss."

Take a look at photos shared by Prince and Yuvika from their Maldives honeymoon:

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary exchanged wedding vows earlier this month. Prince and Yuvika's wedding was starry affair, which was attended by several people from the TV fraternity, including Rannvijay Singha, Karan Kundra, Anusha Dandekar, Priyank Sharma, Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira. The wedding was preceded by sangeet and mehendi ceremonies, which was attended by the family's close friends and associates.

Prince and Yuvika's love story began on television reality show Bigg Boss. Prince became a household name after he won three reality shows - Roadies 12, Splitsvilla 8 and Bigg Boss 9. Yuvika has featured in films like Om Shanti Om, Naughty @ 40 and Enemmy.