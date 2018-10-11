Inside Yuvika Chaudhary And Prince Narula's Mehendi Celebration

Highlights
- Yuvika and Prince will reportedly get married on Friday
- Photos from mehendi ceremony was shared on several fan clubs
- Yuvika can be seen dressed in a green lehenga
Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula are reportedly getting married on Friday and the pre-wedding ceremonies are in full gear. Photos and videos from the Mehendi ceremony hit the Internet on Wednesday evening. In the photos, Yuvika can be seen dressed in green - she accessorised her lehenga look with phool gehna. Prince opted for white kurta and pajama. In the videos shared on social media, Yuvika and Prince can be seen enjoying pre-wedding ceremony to the fullest. The pictures from the couple's mehendi ceremony is no less than a fairy tale affair.
Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula got engaged in January this year and the 27-year-old actor announced the news on Instagram with a photo featuring the couple. "Thank you baby thank you so much still can't sink in me that you said yes to me and you're mine forever now lovers for life #engaged and yes one one thing mehendi laga k rakhna doli saja k rakhna lene tujhe a gori aye ga Tera Prince #love #life #hugs #thank you god #waheguru #blessed," Prince captioned the photo.
Speaking of their relationship, Prince Narula in an earlier interview to news agency IANS said: "Being in a relationship, Yuvika and I have realised that chemistry between two is definitely an important part of our relationship, it has helped us grow stronger and closer. It doesn't require maths or a method to sharing an equation with your loved one. If you have it, you will feel it, regardless of circumstances."
Princle Narula won three reality shows - Roadies 12, Splitsvilla 8 and Bigg Boss 9. He met Yuvika Chaudhary on Bigg Boss 9. Yuvika has featured in films like Om Shanti Om, Naughty @ 40 and Enemmy.