Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary Are Engaged. See Instagram Post

Yay! Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are finally engaged. The 27-year-old actor shared a photo on Instagram, which he captioned: Thank you baby thank you so much still can't sink in me that you said yes to me and you're mine forever now lovers for life #engaged and yes one one thing mehndi laga k rakhna doli saja k rakhna lene tujhe a gori aye ga Tera prince #love #life #hugs #thank you god #waheguru #blessed." In the picture, Yuvika is all smiles while Prince can be seen kissing her. The couple also show their engagement rings in the photo. Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula met on TV reality show Bigg Boss 9, hosted by Salman Khan. The couple recently made a guest appearance on MTV's popular show Splitsvilla.
Highlights
- Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary got engaged
- "You said yes to me and you're mine forever," wrote Prince Narula
- Yuvika and Prince met on TV reality show Bigg Boss
See the cute picture, shared by Prince Narula.
Recently, a video of Prince and Yuvika's engagement rumours also went viral on the Internet.
Few weeks ago, Prince also shared a picture with Yuvika and thanked his fans for all the love. He captioned it: "Thank you everyone for all your love hum dono k liye."
Thanku everyone for all ur love hum dono k liye ,suchi isse better feeling nahe ho sakte ke jab sab tumhe itna Pyar de and splitsvillan's ka reaction bhe humare liye bht imp tha ,love u all once again yuvi ye walk with holding hands Main hamesha ase he rehna or chalna chata hu thanku @mtvindia @mtv_splitsvilla10_ @yuvikachaudhary
Of his relationship starting on a reality show, Prince told Times Now: "I had done few reality shows before I met Yuvika and have heard people say that couples on reality shows do not work. But if your love is true then your relationship will work and you can spend the rest of your life with her."
Comments
Congratulations, Prince and Yuvika.