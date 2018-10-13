Prince Narula Marries Yuvika Chaudhary In Mumbai. See Pics

Yuvika and Prince photographed during their wedding. (Image courtesy: princenarula.lyf)

Highlights Yuvika wore a red and golden lehenga Prince complemented Yuvika in a matching sherwani They met while they were participants in Bigg Boss 9

Prince Narula married actress Yuvika Chaudhary on Friday evening in Mumbai. Yuvika wore a red and gold coloured lehenga and she looked absolutely stunning. Yuvika accentuated her bridal look with a golden maathapatti, spectacular choker and gold earrings. Prince complemented his bride in a red-and gold sherwani. The wedding happened as per Hindu traditions and it was attended by several celebrities including Neha Dhupia (who arrived solo), Tabu, Sohail Khan and Suniel Shetty among others. Prince's close friend and colleagues Rannvijay Singha, Priyank Sharma and Varun Sood were also present at the wedding. The videos and pictures from their wedding are every bit dreamy. Prince and Yuvika happily took the pheras, after which Prince gave a special performance for his lady love. The newlyweds clearly couldn't hold their excitement.

Take a look at Prince and Yuvika's wedding pictures here:

Congratulations guys!

All eyes were on Prince Narula after he surprised everyone with a special dance performance. Yuvika, too couldn't resist the dance floor. Prince and Yuvika gave their fans a sneak peek of their fun-filled wedding by sharing pictures from their Instagram stories, which were later curated by their fan clubs.

Take a look at the videos here:

Their sangeeet ceremony was held on Thursady night in Mumbai. For their sangeet ceremony, Yuvika opted for an embellished white outfit , while Prince was dressed in a soft pink outfit. Here are the pictures:

Prince and Yuvika at the sangeet ceremony.

The wedding festivities also included a mehendi ceremony.

Prince and Yuvika's loves story began on the television reality show Bigg Boss 9. Prince Narula became a household name after winning three reality shows back-to-back. His first TV show was Bado Bahu and he was recently seen in a short role in Naagin 3. Prince Narula was last seen in the television reality show Roadies Xtreme, in which he features as one of the gang leaders.

Yuvika Chaudhary has been a part of films such as Om Shanti Om, Naughty @ 40 and Veerey Ki Wedding. She has also featured in TV shows such as Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani and Kumkum Bhagya.