Pics From Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary's 'Mini Honeymoon' In Maldives

Actors Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, who got married earlier this month, have jetted off to Maldives for a 'mini honeymoon' - yes, that's what they are calling the vacation as. The couple have posted some updates on Instagram from their 'beach life' and it appears they are having a blast. Twinning with Yuvika in black, Prince shared a loved-up picture with an adorable caption which reads, "Sunsets are always better on a cruise and even prettier with my wife next to me." In one of the pictures, Prince plants a kiss on Yuvika's forehead amidst a breathtaking background. On Yuvika's timeline, we chanced upon a picture of herself chilling in a pool. "My escape is to just get in a boat and disappear on the water with Prince," she wrote.

Inside Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary's 'mini honeymoon' in Maldives.

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary married in Mumbai in presence of their families and close friends. The pre-wedding festivities included sangeet and mehendi ceremonies. Several people from the TV fraternity, including Rannvijay Singha, Karan Kundra, Anusha Dandekar, Priyank Sharma, Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira were also invited.

A star-studded wedding reception was hosted by the couple in Chandigarh (Prince's hometown) over the weekend.

Prince and Yuvika met while their stint in Bigg Boss 9. Prince became a household name after winning three reality shows back-to-back (Roadies, SplitsvillaBigg Boss 9. His first TV show was Badho Bahu and was recently seen in a brief role in Naagin 3. Meanwhile, Yuvika has featured in films such as Om Shanti Om, Naughty @ 40 and Veerey Ki Wedding. She is also known for her roles in TV shows.