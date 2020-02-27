Dabboo Ratnani's 2020 Calendar: Amitabh Bachchan's Eyes Say It All

Dabboo Ratnani shared this photo. (Image courtesy: dabbooratnani )

It's finally here! The picture of Amitabh Bachchan from Dabboo Ratnani's 2020 calendar is out now and it is everything a fan of Big B can ask for. In the brand new shot from Dabboo's calendar photoshoot, Amitabh Bachchan's eyes say it all even when "he is quiet." The black-and-white picture features a close-up shot of the superstar as he looks directly at the camera. Revealing Amitabh Bachchan's look from his calendar on social media, Dabboo Ratnani wrote: "His eyes speaks quite, even when he's quiet." Minutes after he posted the picture, Big B's fans flooded his post with comments such as "what a look," "awesome" and "photo of the year."

Take a look:

Other than Amitabh Bachchan, Dabboo Ratnani's calendar also features his son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Sharing her photoshoot on Instagram, the actress congratulated the celebrity photographer for completing 25 years in the industry and wrote: "Congratulations on completing 25 years on your fabulous journey my dearest Dab and 21 years being family with your calendar, celebrating you and Manisha and your kids." Abhishek shared his picture with this caption: "My 19th calendar shot for my dear friend Dabboo. It's become like a yearly family ritual... Dabs, from shooting my 1st ever magazine cover to today. We've come a long way brother. Big love and full power to you."

Dabboo Ratnani has revealed the looks of several celebrities such as Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Kartik Aaryan, John Abrahan, Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra, Sunny Leone, Vidya Balan, Saif Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal till now. Check them out:

Dabboo Ratnani launched his calendar for this year last week.