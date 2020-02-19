Dabboo Ratnani's 2020 Calendar: We Dare You To Look Away From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared this image (Image courtesy: aishwaryaraibachchan_arb )

Highlights Dabboo Ratnani launched his 2020 calendar on Monday

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared her picture from the photoshoot

Vidya Balan sported a white outfit for Dabboo Ratnanis calendar shoot

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a picture today on her Instagram profile, featuring her photoshoot for Dabboo Ratnani's calendar for this year. In the picture she can be seen sporting a white tank top. Accompanying the picture, the 46-year-old actress wrote a caption congratulating Dabboo Ratnani for completing 25 years in the industry and for their warm association for years. "Congratulations on completing 25years on your fabulous journey my dearest Dabs and 21 years being family with your calendar celebrating you and Manisha and your kids. God Bless and Shine on. Love always" read her post.

Besides Aishwarya, Vidya Balan also shared her picture from the calendar photoshoot, with the caption, "This is my 2020 Dabboo Ratnani calendar shot." In the picture, the 41-year-old actress of Kahaani fame can be seen wearing a white outfit.

Reacting to Vidya Balan's post, Bhumi Pednekar and Mandira Bedi dropped comments. Several of Vidya Balan's fans also flooded her post with comments such as 'beautiful' and 'gorgeous'.

