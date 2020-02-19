Dabboo Ratnani's 2020 Calendar: We Dare You To Look Away From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Highlights
- Dabboo Ratnani launched his 2020 calendar on Monday
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared her picture from the photoshoot
- Vidya Balan sported a white outfit for Dabboo Ratnanis calendar shoot
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a picture today on her Instagram profile, featuring her photoshoot for Dabboo Ratnani's calendar for this year. In the picture she can be seen sporting a white tank top. Accompanying the picture, the 46-year-old actress wrote a caption congratulating Dabboo Ratnani for completing 25 years in the industry and for their warm association for years. "Congratulations on completing 25years on your fabulous journey my dearest Dabs and 21 years being family with your calendar celebrating you and Manisha and your kids. God Bless and Shine on. Love always" read her post.
Have a look at the post here:
Besides Aishwarya, Vidya Balan also shared her picture from the calendar photoshoot, with the caption, "This is my 2020 Dabboo Ratnani calendar shot." In the picture, the 41-year-old actress of Kahaani fame can be seen wearing a white outfit.
Reacting to Vidya Balan's post, Bhumi Pednekar and Mandira Bedi dropped comments. Several of Vidya Balan's fans also flooded her post with comments such as 'beautiful' and 'gorgeous'.
Take a look at the aforementioned post:
On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen next in Anurag Kashyap's upcoming film Gulab Jamun co-starring her actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan. Vidya Balan's next movie Shakuntala Devi is slated for an early May release, where she will be seen sharing screen space with Sanya Malhotra, Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh.