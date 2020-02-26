Dabboo Ratnani's 2020 Calendar: Akshay Kumar's Shot Is Absolutely Paw-Dorable

Dabboo Ratnani shared this image. (Image courtesy: dabbooratnani)

Photographer Dabboo Ratnani shared a brand new shot from his 2020 calendar on Wednesday night and we assure you that it will compel you to say aww. The photograph features Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar along with two pooches. In the shot, the actor can be seen standing on a pair of skates. Dressed in a blue t-shirt and black jeans with tinted aviators, Akshay can be seen smiling with all his heart as he poses with adorable dogs in both his hands. Revealing Akshay's look on social media, Dabboo Ratnani wrote: "Adorbs." Comments like "awesome" and "too good" were seen in the comments section on Dabboo Ratnani's Instagram post.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar's look here:

Earlier, the photographer shared a video of Akshay's BTS shoot for the Dabboo Ratnani calendar. In the video, Akshay spilled the beans on his shot and he could be seen posing with the adorable dogs. ICYMI, this is what we are talking about:

Dabboo Ratnani launched his annual calendar last week. The calendar features some Bollywood's A-listers from the Bachchans to Anushka Sharma. The calendar also featured Kiara Advani, Vidya Balan, John Abraham, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Parineeti Chopra, Varun Dhawan and Ananya Panday among others.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Good Newwz, co-starring Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. The actor has an impressive line-up of films that includes Bell Bottom, Prithviraj, Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb and Bachchan Pandey. He recently signed Atrangi Re, co-starring Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush.