Dabboo Ratnani's 2020 Calendar: Ab-Tastic Hrithik Roshan's Caption Has ROFL Silsila Twist

The 46-year-old actor wrote: "Main aur meri tanhai aksar ye baatein karti hain, ki aaj yeh abs hote to kaisa hota. Agar yeh hote to aisa hota, agar yeh hote to waisa hota. Jabki mujhe khabar hai ki abs nahi hain... Kahin nahi hain. Lekin ye pagal dil hai ki keh raha hai ki wo hain... Mote pet ke neeche kahin hain. Main aur meri tanhai aksar ye baatein karti hain (I and my loneliness often talk about what would it be like if I had these abs today. If it were, it would have been like this or it would have been like that. While I am aware that there are no abs, my heart says they are still there .. somewhere under the fat belly...I and my loneliness often talk about these things) Thanks dabs for this amazing shot. #missingthedays ", read his post

Have a look at the aforementioned post here:

The celebrity photographer, Dabboo Ratnani reposted Hrithik's picture and wrote a caption thanking him for being a part of his journey as a "muse and friend". "Love you Duggu. Thank you for being a part of my journey as my muse, friend and most importantly for being an inspiration 24x7. #25yearsofdabbooratnani", read Dabboo's post.

Dabboo Ratnani launched his calendar for this year on Monday. The calendar features Bollywood's A-listers such as the Bachchans, Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Balan, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Abhishek Bachchan and Bhumi Pednekar among others.